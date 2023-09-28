Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on September 28, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday at Rogers Centre.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 66 walks and 66 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.346/.455 so far this year.
- Torres has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and three walks.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 96 hits with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 85 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.407/.622 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 27
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|4-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|14
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bassitt Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (15-8) for his 33rd start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 34-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.74), 19th in WHIP (1.180), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Bassitt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 16
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 11
|5.1
|9
|5
|5
|3
|3
|at Athletics
|Sep. 5
|8.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 30
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has collected 155 hits with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.343/.443 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 152 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .254/.324/.401 so far this season.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 23
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
