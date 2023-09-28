You can wager on player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 66 walks and 66 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.346/.455 so far this year.

Torres has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and three walks.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 96 hits with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 85 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.407/.622 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 4-for-4 3 3 6 14 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (15-8) for his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.74), 19th in WHIP (1.180), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 22 6.2 6 2 2 8 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 16 7.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Rangers Sep. 11 5.1 9 5 5 3 3 at Athletics Sep. 5 8.0 7 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 8.0 3 0 0 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Bassitt's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has collected 155 hits with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.343/.443 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Rays Sep. 23 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 152 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.324/.401 so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Sep. 23 1-for-6 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.