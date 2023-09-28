The New York Yankees (81-77) will look to Austin Wells, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Centre.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (15-8) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (3-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (15-8, 3.74 ERA) vs Weaver - NYY (3-5, 6.47 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.47 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.47, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.

Weaver has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Weaver has 10 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays' Bassitt (15-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 32 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bassitt has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 32 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

Chris Bassitt vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .226 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .398 (21st in the league) with 218 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 3-for-24 in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

