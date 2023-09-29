At +900, the Buffalo Bills sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 29.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), the Bills are fourth-best in the NFL. They are two spots higher than that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Bills currently have the same odds, going from +900 at the start of the season to +900.

The Bills have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Bills have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Bills have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bills have the eighth-ranked offense this year (383.3 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 253 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 30.3 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 11.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game), completing 72.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Allen has scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.

Stefon Diggs has 25 receptions for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In three games, James Cook has rushed for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and zero scores.

Gabriel Davis has nine catches for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Terrel Bernard has amassed two picks to go with 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in three games for the Bills.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins - +900 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +12500 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +8000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +8000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.