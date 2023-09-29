Looking for how to watch high school football games in Cattaraugus County, New York this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Cattaraugus County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Franklinville Central High School at Randolph JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Randolph, NY

Randolph, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Allegany-Limestone High School at Caledonia-Mumford Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Caledonia, NY

Caledonia, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Clymer Senior High School at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Senior High School