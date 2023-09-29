New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Clinton County, New York, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Saranac High School at Beekmantown Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: West Chazy, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
AuSable Valley Central High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Peru, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plattsburgh Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Port Henry, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
