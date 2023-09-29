Based on our computer projection model, the Princeton Tigers will beat the Columbia Lions when the two teams come together at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on Friday, September 29, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Columbia vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Princeton (-3.5) 30.3 Princeton 17, Columbia 13

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 5-5-0 ATS last year.

The Lions and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last year.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, no Tigers games went over the point total.

Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Princeton 18.0 14.0 13.0 16.0 23.0 12.0 Columbia 16.5 12.0 30.0 0.0 3.0 24.0

