The Princeton Tigers (1-1) meet a fellow Ivy League opponent when they visit the Columbia Lions (1-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium.

Defensively, Princeton has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best by giving up just 14.0 points per game. The offense ranks 93rd (18.0 points per game). Columbia ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game on offense (284.0), but at least it has been dominating on defense, ranking 24th-best in total yards allowed per game (279.5).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Columbia vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Columbia Princeton 284.0 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (122nd) 279.5 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (1st) 148.0 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.0 (44th) 136.0 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.0 (80th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has thrown for 272 yards on 40% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Joey Giorgi's team-high 189 rushing yards have come on 39 carries. He also leads the team with 38 receiving yards (19.0 per game) on three catches.

Malcolm Terry II has piled up 13 carries and totaled 65 yards.

JJ Jenkins has registered seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 160 (80.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Bryson Canty's three targets have resulted in three catches for 33 yards.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has racked up 350 yards (175.0 ypg) on 39-of-68 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

John Volker has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 231 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Dareion Murphy has run for 49 yards (24.5 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 45 yards in the passing game (on four catches).

Luke Colella's team-leading 96 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of three targets) with one touchdown.

Matthew Mahoney has been the target of one pass and racked up five grabs for 45 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Princeton or Columbia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.