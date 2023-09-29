How to Watch the Columbia vs. Princeton Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
The Princeton Tigers (1-1) meet a fellow Ivy League opponent when they visit the Columbia Lions (1-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium.
Defensively, Princeton has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best by giving up just 14.0 points per game. The offense ranks 93rd (18.0 points per game). Columbia ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game on offense (284.0), but at least it has been dominating on defense, ranking 24th-best in total yards allowed per game (279.5).
We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.
Columbia vs. Princeton Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Princeton, New Jersey
- Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium
Columbia vs. Princeton Key Statistics
|Columbia
|Princeton
|284.0 (127th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|338.0 (122nd)
|279.5 (7th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|201.5 (1st)
|148.0 (58th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|163.0 (44th)
|136.0 (111th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|175.0 (80th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (65th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (65th)
Columbia Stats Leaders
- Caden Bell has thrown for 272 yards on 40% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with one interception this season.
- Joey Giorgi's team-high 189 rushing yards have come on 39 carries. He also leads the team with 38 receiving yards (19.0 per game) on three catches.
- Malcolm Terry II has piled up 13 carries and totaled 65 yards.
- JJ Jenkins has registered seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 160 (80.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.
- Bryson Canty's three targets have resulted in three catches for 33 yards.
Princeton Stats Leaders
- Blake Stenstrom has racked up 350 yards (175.0 ypg) on 39-of-68 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 14 carries.
- John Volker has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 231 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.
- Dareion Murphy has run for 49 yards (24.5 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 45 yards in the passing game (on four catches).
- Luke Colella's team-leading 96 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of three targets) with one touchdown.
- Matthew Mahoney has been the target of one pass and racked up five grabs for 45 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per contest.
