The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .191 with 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Stanton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .211.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 53.5% of his games this year (54 of 101), with more than one hit 15 times (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (22.8%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.6% of his games this year (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .189 AVG .194 .267 OBP .282 .417 SLG .423 16 XBH 21 12 HR 12 29 RBI 31 54/18 K/BB 70/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings