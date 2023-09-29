Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the NFL as of September 29.
Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Jets are 26th in the league. They are far higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Jets have had the sixth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000.
- The Jets' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has posted one win against the spread this year.
- One of the Jets' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- While the Jets rank 19th in total defense with 351.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (225 yards per game).
- The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking worst with 14 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 12th in the NFL (20.3 points allowed per game).
Jets Impact Players
- In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.
- Zach Wilson has passed for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- Also, Zach Wilson has run for 43 yards and zero scores.
- On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and accumulated 154 yards (51.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, catching seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
- Jordan Whitehead has been doing his part on defense, registering three INTs and 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended for the Jets.
Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.