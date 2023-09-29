New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lewis County, New York this week, we've got what you need.
Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Lowville Academy High School at John C. Birdlebough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Markham Senior High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onondaga Senior High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
