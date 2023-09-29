The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are playing in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-4.5) 159.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 19-23-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sun have compiled a 24-19-0 record against the spread this year.

New York has covered the spread 17 times this season (17-20 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

So far this season, 24 out of the Liberty's 42 games have gone over the point total.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 24 out of 43 times this season.

