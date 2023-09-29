On Friday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 48.9% of his games this season (45 of 92), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (5.4%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 22 games this year (23.9%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (31.5%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .194 AVG .235 .223 OBP .328 .299 SLG .314 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 10 RBI 18 32/4 K/BB 36/21 3 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings