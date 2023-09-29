St. Lawrence County, New York has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Herkimer County
  • Chautauqua County
  • Orange County
  • Erie County
  • Onondaga County

    • St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    TBD at St. Lawrence Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Brasher Falls, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canton Central High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Ogdensburg, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Potsdam Senior High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Potsdam, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.