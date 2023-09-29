New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
St. Lawrence County, New York has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Brasher Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton Central High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ogdensburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Potsdam Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Potsdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
