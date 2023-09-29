New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Suffolk County, New York this week? We've got you covered.
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
William Floyd High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lindenhurst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Islip Senior High School at Patchogue-Medford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Medford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithtown High School West at Westhampton Beach Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longwood High School at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Amityville Memorial High School at East Hampton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: East Hampton, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Islip High School at Miller Place High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Miller Place, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Half Hollow Hills High School West at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Manorville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyandanch Memorial High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Mount Sinai, NY
- Conference: A-6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellport Senior High School at Half Hollow Hills High School East
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Conference: AA-3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
