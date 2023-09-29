Want to know how to watch high school football games in Sullivan County, New York this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Sullivan County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Monticello High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Staatsburg, NY

Staatsburg, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Livingston Manor Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30

3:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: Tupper Lake, NY

Tupper Lake, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Eldred Senior High School at Tri-Valley Secondary School