Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the New York Yankees (81-78) and the Kansas City Royals (54-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.08 ERA).
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 29-14, a 67.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 661 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-0
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-0
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
