Friday's contest features the New York Yankees (81-78) and the Kansas City Royals (54-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.08 ERA).

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

New York has a record of 29-14, a 67.4% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 661 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).

