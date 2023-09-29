Carlos Rodon gets the start for the New York Yankees on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 218 total home runs.

New York's .398 slugging percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .226 batting average.

New York has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (661 total runs).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.229).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Rodon (3-7) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Rodon is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Rodon will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-0 Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

