On Friday, September 29, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (81-78) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (54-105) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-150). A 9.5-run total has been listed for this contest.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-7, 5.74 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (5-17, 6.08 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 49 out of the 89 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 29-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (67.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 30-65 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-110) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

