The Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-2) take on a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

Albany (NY) owns the 67th-ranked offense this year (23.5 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 23rd-best with only 20.5 points allowed per game. Villanova is accumulating 32.3 points per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 21.5 points per contest (28th-ranked) on defense.

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Villanova 299.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (26th) 304.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.8 (71st) 123.0 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.8 (17th) 176.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.5 (73rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 4 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 682 yards (170.5 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 49.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 107 rushing yards on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Nate Larkins has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

Faysal Aden has piled up 107 yards on 41 carries.

Caden Burti's leads his squad with 116 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Julian Hicks has hauled in seven passes while averaging 27.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brevin Easton has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has 739 passing yards, or 184.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.5% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 28.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

DeeWil Barlee has rushed 40 times for 238 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jalen Jackson has been given 31 carries and totaled 236 yards with three touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's 274 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 catches on four targets with three touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has totaled 217 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

Jaaron Hayek has racked up 78 reciving yards (19.5 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Albany (NY) or Villanova gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.