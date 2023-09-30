The Akron Zips (1-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in a clash of MAC opponents.

Akron has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 15th-worst with 18.8 points per game. The defense ranks 86th in the FBS (27.3 points allowed per game). Buffalo ranks 64th in points per game (29.8), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 44.5 points ceded per contest.

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Buffalo vs. Akron Key Statistics

Buffalo Akron 353.5 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.5 (114th) 512.3 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (48th) 121 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.5 (119th) 232.5 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (94th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 933 passing yards, or 233.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.5% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Mike Washington has run for 234 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Ron Cook Jr. has been given 41 carries and totaled 168 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 102 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson has collected 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 175 (43.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has four touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has caught 10 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (38.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s eight receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has been a dual threat for Akron so far this season. He has 582 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 191 yards (47.8 per game) with one score. He has also caught nine passes for 147 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings' 173 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 16 receptions.

Alex Adams has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 41.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

