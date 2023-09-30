In a clash of MAC teams, the Akron Zips (1-3) will face off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The line forecasts must-see action, with Akron favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Akron, Ohio

Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Buffalo vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Buffalo vs. Akron Betting Trends

Buffalo has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Akron has won two games against the spread this season.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

