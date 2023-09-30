The Cornell Big Red are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Colgate Raiders at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Colgate vs. Cornell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cornell (-4.7) 45.3 Cornell 25, Colgate 20

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

In Raiders games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Big Red games last season went over the point total.

Raiders vs. Big Red 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 23.0 20.5 -- -- 23.0 20.5 Colgate 8.0 43.5 6.0 20.0 8.7 51.3

