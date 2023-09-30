The Cornell Big Red (2-0) go on the road to take on the Colgate Raiders (0-4) at Schoellkopf Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Defensively, Cornell has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by giving up only 270 yards per game. The offense ranks 42nd (386 yards per game). This season has been rough for Colgate on both offense and defense, as it is compiling just 225.3 total yards per game (sixth-worst) and allowing 480.5 total yards per game (sixth-worst).

Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Colgate vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Colgate Cornell 225.3 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386 (118th) 480.5 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (6th) 72.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141 (65th) 152.8 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245 (29th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has thrown for 565 yards on 51.3% passing while recording one touchdown pass with six interceptions this season.

Jaedon Henry has rushed for 135 yards on 42 carries so far this year.

Chris Gee has racked up 56 yards (on 17 attempts).

Treyvhon Saunders paces his squad with 247 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Winston Moore has caught 12 passes and compiled 121 receiving yards (30.3 per game).

Brady Hutchison's three targets have resulted in seven grabs for 84 yards.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang leads Cornell with 490 yards (245 ypg) on 45-of-67 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 119 rushing yards on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Gannon Carothers has piled up 94 yards on 16 carries.

Davon Kiser's team-leading 140 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of one targets) with one touchdown.

Nicholas Laboy has caught 10 passes for 111 yards (55.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Doryn Smith has been the target of four passes and hauled in five receptions for 57 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest.

