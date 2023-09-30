The Cornell Big Red (2-0) go on the road to take on the Colgate Raiders (0-4) at Schoellkopf Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

On defense, Cornell has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 270.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 42nd (386.0 yards per game). Colgate has lots of room to improve, as it ranks worst in points per game (8.0) this season and fourth-worst in points allowed per game (43.5).

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Cornell vs. Colgate Key Statistics

Cornell Colgate 386.0 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.3 (105th) 270.0 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480.5 (122nd) 141.0 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72.5 (119th) 245.0 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 490 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns this season. He's also run for 119 yards (59.5 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Gannon Carothers has piled up 94 yards on 16 attempts.

Davon Kiser's leads his squad with 140 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of one targets) and scored one touchdown.

Nicholas Laboy has put up a 111-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on five targets.

Doryn Smith's five receptions have turned into 57 yards.

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia leads Colgate with 565 yards on 58-of-113 passing with one touchdown compared to six interceptions this season.

Jaedon Henry has run the ball 42 times for 135 yards.

Chris Gee has racked up 56 yards on 17 carries.

Treyvhon Saunders paces his squad with 247 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown.

Winston Moore has put together a 121-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on nine targets.

Brady Hutchison's three targets have resulted in seven receptions for 84 yards.

