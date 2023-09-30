The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will see Danielle Kang in the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Kang at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Kang Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Danielle Kang Insights

Kang has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Kang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Kang has finished in the top 20 once.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Kang has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Kang has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 27 -4 283 0 15 2 5 $585,723

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 171 yards shorter than the average course Kang has played in the past year (6,609).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Kang shot better than 57% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Kang carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kang did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Kang's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average (5.5).

In that most recent outing, Kang's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Kang finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Kang had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

