DJ LeMahieu vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Steven Cruz and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 134 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 134), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 36 games this year (26.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.0%).
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.246
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.301
|.398
|SLG
|.374
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/34
|K/BB
|57/24
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Cruz gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.