Estevan Florial vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Estevan Florial and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Steven Cruz) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Estevan Florial At The Plate
- Florial is hitting .236 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), Florial has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
- In six games this season, Florial has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.235
|AVG
|.237
|.300
|OBP
|.341
|.529
|SLG
|.237
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|4/2
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cruz (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
