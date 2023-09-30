Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .191.
  • Stanton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .211.
  • Stanton has picked up a hit in 54 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 23 of them (22.8%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 35.6% of his games this season (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 51
.189 AVG .194
.267 OBP .282
.417 SLG .423
16 XBH 21
12 HR 12
29 RBI 31
54/18 K/BB 70/23
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (207 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Cruz (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.