Saturday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals and Steven Cruz, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Steven Cruz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 106), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (29.2%), including five multi-run games (4.7%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .234 AVG .249 .285 OBP .323 .352 SLG .333 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 25/9 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 8

