Saturday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals and Steven Cruz, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 106), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (29.2%), including five multi-run games (4.7%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 54
.234 AVG .249
.285 OBP .323
.352 SLG .333
10 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
25/9 K/BB 44/19
6 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cruz gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
