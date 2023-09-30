The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the NFL as of September 30.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Jets much lower (26th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Jets have experienced the sixth-biggest change this season, dropping from +1800 at the beginning to +15000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jets have a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Jets' three games this season has hit the over.

The Jets have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

New York has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking worst with 225 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking worst with 14 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 12th in the NFL (20.3 points allowed per game).

Jets Impact Players

In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.

In three games, Zach Wilson has passed for 467 yards (155.7 per game), with two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 52.4%.

On the ground, Zach Wilson has scored zero TDs and accumulated 43 yards.

On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and gained 154 yards (51.3 per game).

Allen Lazard has seven catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

As a key defensive contributor, the Jets' Jordan Whitehead has posted 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three interceptions in his three games.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET.