The LIU Post Pioneers (0-3) hit the road for an NEC battle against the Duquesne Dukes (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.

LIU Post ranks 17th-worst in total offense (263.7 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 70th with 364.3 yards allowed per game. Duquesne ranks 75th with 323.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 378.0 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We have more info below, including how to watch this game on NEC Front Row.

LIU Post vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

LIU Post vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

LIU Post Duquesne 263.7 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (99th) 364.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (39th) 133.7 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (64th) 130.0 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.3 (76th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Luca Stanzani has thrown for 204 yards (68.0 ypg) to lead LIU Post, completing 61% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Ethan Greenwood has 73 rushing yards on 17 carries.

This season, Pat Bowen has carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Davon Wells has hauled in 10 catches for 130 yards (43.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has caught five passes for 61 yards (20.3 yards per game) this year.

Quincy McDuffie has been the target of eight passes and racked up five catches for 59 yards, an average of 19.7 yards per contest.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has compiled 450 yards on 45.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Taj Butts is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 161 yards, or 53.7 per game.

Edward Robinson III has run for 136 yards across 25 carries.

Keshawn Brown paces his squad with 209 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

DJ Powell has eight receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 156 yards (52.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tedy Afful's seven catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

