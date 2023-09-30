The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) and the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by totaling 530.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 66th (360.3 yards allowed per game). Ole Miss' offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 42 points per game (11th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 33rd by surrendering 18.5 points per game.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

LSU vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

LSU Ole Miss 530.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.3 (30th) 360.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.8 (59th) 191.8 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.8 (77th) 338.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,297 yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 193 yards (48.3 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 38 times for 253 yards (63.3 per game), scoring one time.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 523 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 46 targets) with five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 25 passes while averaging 103.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 1,096 passing yards (274 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 219 yards (54.8 ypg) on 44 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has run for 201 yards across 57 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with eight catches for 80 yards.

Jordan Watkins leads his squad with 347 receiving yards on 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has caught 16 passes and compiled 303 receiving yards (75.8 per game).

Tre Harris' 12 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 188 yards and five touchdowns.

