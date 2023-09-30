Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Stetson Hatters and Marist Red Foxes go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hatters. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Marist vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stetson (-10.1) 62.8 Stetson 36, Marist 26

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of Red Foxes games last season went over the point total.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters put together a 5-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, four Hatters games went over the point total.

Red Foxes vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 21.3 42.7 21 49 21.5 39.5 Stetson 27.5 36.5 30 29.7 20 57

