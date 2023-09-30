Pioneer League opponents match up when the Marist Red Foxes (1-2) and the Stetson Hatters (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field.

Marist ranks 24th-worst in total offense (290.7 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 93rd with 401.3 yards allowed per game. Stetson ranks 62nd in the FCS with 349.0 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 12th-best by allowing only 247.5 total yards per contest.

Marist vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Marist vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Marist Stetson 290.7 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.0 (49th) 401.3 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (27th) 71.3 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.0 (66th) 219.3 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.0 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi leads Marist with 551 yards (183.7 ypg) on 43-of-92 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 34 rushing yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Amin Woods has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 159 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Matt Stianche has hauled in 13 receptions for 281 yards (93.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Will Downes has put together a 129-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on nine targets.

Brandon Lombana has hauled in five catches for 51 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has compiled 488 yards on 59.7% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has rushed for 326 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Devon Brewer has taken 37 carries and totaled 108 yards with one touchdown.

Nazeviah Burris' 308 receiving yards (77.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Gabe Atkin has put up a 255-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 21 targets.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's eight targets have resulted in eight catches for 109 yards.

