Oswald Peraza -- hitting .147 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza has eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .189.
  • Peraza has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.2%).
  • In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Peraza has an RBI in 11 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 26
.184 AVG .193
.253 OBP .283
.263 SLG .284
4 XBH 6
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
21/5 K/BB 26/8
2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Cruz (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without giving up a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
