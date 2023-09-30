Oswald Peraza -- hitting .147 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

Peraza has eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .189.

Peraza has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.2%).

In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Peraza has an RBI in 11 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .184 AVG .193 .253 OBP .283 .263 SLG .284 4 XBH 6 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 26/8 2 SB 2

