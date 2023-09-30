In the game between the Maine Black Bears and Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Black Bears to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Stony Brook vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-5.9) 45.2 Maine 26, Stony Brook 20

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Seawolves have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have one win against the spread this year.

One of the Black Bears' three games this season has hit the over.

Seawolves vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 9.8 30.0 17.0 34.0 7.3 28.7 Stony Brook 13.3 30.8 16.0 28.5 10.5 33.0

