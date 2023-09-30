CAA opponents match up when the Maine Black Bears (0-4) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-4) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

Maine ranks 14th-worst in total offense (252.5 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 92nd with 397.8 yards allowed per contest. Stony Brook has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game (284) and 18th-worst in total yards allowed per game (441.3).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Stony Brook vs. Maine Key Statistics

Stony Brook Maine 284 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (98th) 441.3 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (104th) 114.8 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.8 (103rd) 169.3 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case leads Stony Brook with 677 yards on 63-of-125 passing with three touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has carried the ball 21 times for 165 yards.

Johnny Martin III has taken 26 carries and totaled 116 yards with one touchdown.

Anthony Johnson has hauled in 261 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jayce Freeman has put up a 110-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 20 targets.

Jayden Cook has racked up 93 reciving yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 579 pass yards for Maine, completing 55.6% of his passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tristen Kenan, has carried the ball 68 times for 273 yards (68.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 83 receiving yards on 11 catches.

This season, John Gay has carried the ball 25 times for 152 yards (38 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson's 110 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 14 receptions.

Montigo Moss has put together a 96-yard season so far, reeling in eight passes on 23 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Maine or Stony Brook gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.