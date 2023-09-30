Based on our computer model, the Syracuse Orange will defeat the Clemson Tigers when the two teams play at JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+6.5) Under (53.5) Syracuse 26, Clemson 25

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orange have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Orange are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

No Orange three games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average point total for Syracuse this year is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 53.5, 0.3 points fewer than the average total in Clemson games thus far this season.

Orange vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 36.3 22.5 46.0 20.7 7.0 28.0 Syracuse 44.3 10.8 47.3 7.7 35.0 20.0

