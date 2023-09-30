The Clemson Tigers (2-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in an ACC clash.

Clemson is compiling 36.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 33rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 56th, surrendering 22.5 points per game. Things have been positive for Syracuse on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 44.3 points per game (sixth-best) and allowing just 10.8 points per game (seventh-best).

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Syracuse Clemson 507.8 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.3 (27th) 274.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.8 (7th) 213.3 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199 (28th) 294.5 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.3 (37th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has run for 311 yards across 61 attempts, scoring six touchdowns. He's chipped in with 11 catches for 95 yards.

Damien Alford leads his squad with 247 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has put up a 239-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 19 targets.

Umari Hatcher has racked up 225 reciving yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has compiled 976 yards (244 ypg) on 96-of-145 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 292 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 35 times for 235 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has put up a 163-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Antonio Williams has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

