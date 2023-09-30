The Clemson Tigers (2-2) will have their 13th-ranked run defense on display versus the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and the No. 16 running attack in college football, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are favored by 7 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.

Clemson has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

