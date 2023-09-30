The Clemson Tigers (2-2), who have college football's 13th-ranked rush defense, square off against the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and their 21st-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 53.5 is set for the game.

Clemson has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (21st-best with 474.3 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 262.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Syracuse has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (44.3) and seventh-best in points allowed per game (10.8).

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Syracuse, New York

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

TV Channel: ABC

Clemson vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 5 ACC Betting Trends

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

None of Syracuse's three games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Syracuse will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Syracuse has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline set for this game.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has run for 311 yards across 61 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's chipped in with 11 catches for 95 yards.

Damien Alford leads his squad with 247 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 239 yards (59.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Umari Hatcher's 13 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 225 yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kevon Darton leads the team with two sacks, and also has one TFL and four tackles.

Marlowe Wax is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 22 tackles, one TFL, and two sacks.

Justin Barron leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 15 tackles and two passes defended.

