The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 24th-worst with 324.0 yards per game. The defensive unit is ranked 32nd in the FBS (308.3 yards allowed per game). Wagner ranks 103rd with 291.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 82nd with 380.0 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Wagner vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Wagner vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Wagner Rutgers 291.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.0 (111th) 380.0 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.3 (31st) 118.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.3 (44th) 172.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.8 (124th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski leads Wagner with 581 yards on 50-of-97 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 75 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Zachary Palmer-Smith, has carried the ball 60 times for 271 yards (67.8 per game).

Rickey Spruill has rushed for 101 yards on 26 carries.

Trevor Shorter leads his squad with 198 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Mark Didio has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 139 yards (34.8 yards per game) this year.

Jaylen Bonelli has racked up 117 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt leads Rutgers with 587 yards (146.8 ypg) on 45-of-87 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 172 rushing yards on 34 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kyle Monangai has 384 rushing yards on 69 carries with five touchdowns.

Christian Dremel's team-leading 157 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has hauled in eight receptions totaling 136 yards so far this campaign.

Isaiah Washington has racked up nine grabs for 91 yards, an average of 22.8 yards per game.

