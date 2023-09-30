Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (81-79) and the Kansas City Royals (55-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (9-9) for the Yankees and Steven Cruz for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 49 out of the 90 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 36-22, a 62.1% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 666 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule