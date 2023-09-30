Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (81-79) and the Kansas City Royals (55-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.
The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (9-9) for the Yankees and Steven Cruz for the Royals.
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 49 out of the 90 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has a record of 36-22, a 62.1% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored 666 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-0
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-0
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Steven Cruz
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
