Yankees vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Austin Wells will hit the field against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
The Yankees are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+120). The total is 9 runs for the game.
Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 90 total times this season. They've gone 49-41 in those games.
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has a 33-19 record (winning 63.5% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-79-9).
- The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-39
|39-40
|30-25
|51-54
|66-66
|15-13
