Austin Wells and the New York Yankees hit the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are eighth in MLB play with 219 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

New York ranks 25th in runs scored with 666 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Schmidt is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 32 outings this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-0 Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Steven Cruz 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

