Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (81-79) on Saturday, September 30, when they clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (55-105) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-140). The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 49 out of the 90 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 36-22 (winning 62.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

New York has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have won in 47, or 34.6%, of the 136 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 42-78 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-105) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

