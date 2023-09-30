You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and other players on the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Schmidt has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 32 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 19 5.0 4 4 4 1 2 at Red Sox Sep. 14 5.1 7 4 3 3 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 6.1 5 3 3 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 4.2 6 3 3 7 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torres Stats

Torres has 161 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.345/.453 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 87 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .267/.406/.617 slash line on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 174 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen 49 bases.

He has a .275/.317/.493 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 29 2-for-3 2 1 3 5 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 136 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 19 walks and 78 RBI.

He has a slash line of .256/.295/.420 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Sep. 29 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Astros Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

