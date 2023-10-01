Miami (3-0) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Bills favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 53.5 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Bills against the Dolphins is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Bills vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Bills have had the lead after the first quarter two times and been tied one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

So far this year, the Dolphins have led after the first quarter in two games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up two points on average in the second quarter.

In every contest (three) this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game and have tied two games this season.

4th Quarter

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Bills vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have led after the first half in all three games this year.

In all three games this season, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have lost the second half in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

The Dolphins have lost the second half two times and won in the second half one time in three games this season.

