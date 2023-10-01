A victory by the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET (at Highmark Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Bills have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game). The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, compiling 43.3 points per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 20th by surrendering 23.7 points per game.

Bills vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Bills 30, Dolphins 24

Bills Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bills a 59.2% chance to win.

Buffalo has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Buffalo games have gone over the point total once this season.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 8.5 higher than the average total in Bills games this season.

Dolphins Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Dolphins based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Miami has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.

The Dolphins have won their only game this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, two Miami games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Dolphins this year have averaged 48.2 points per game, a 5.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bills vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 30.3 11.7 38 10 26.5 12.5 Miami 43.3 23.7 70 20 30 25.5

