Currently the Buffalo Bills have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), the Bills are fourth-best in the league. They are two spots higher than that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bills have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +900.

The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 10%.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this year.

The Bills have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Bills have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Buffalo has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bills rank eighth in total offense this year (383.3 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 253 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 30.3 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 11.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Bills Impact Players

In three games, Josh Allen has passed for 728 yards (242.7 per game), with five TDs and four INTs, and completing 72.7%.

In addition, Allen has rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs has scored one time, hauling in 25 balls for 279 yards (93.0 per game).

James Cook has run for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and zero scores in three games.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis has scored two times, hauling in nine balls for 159 yards (53.0 per game).

In three games for the Bills, Terrel Bernard has registered 2.0 sacks and 2.0 TFL, 24 tackles, and two interceptions.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins - +900 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +12500 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +8000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +8000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

